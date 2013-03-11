LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Kenya's prospects for growth and
foreign investment
should improve if presidential elections remain peaceful,
although a political
vacuum that delays reform could develop should the president and
deputy
president face a lengthy trial at the International Criminal
Court, Fitch
Ratings says.
Political risk has weighed on the Kenyan economy in recent years
given the scale
of the post-election violence seen in early 2008 and fears that
it could
reoccur. This time around, election violence has been avoided
since polling on 4
March, although it will be another week or so before the result
is confirmed.
This is despite technical glitches which delayed vote counting,
and a large
number of spoilt ballots which proved contentious given the
narrow margin of
victory.
A tight finish, which saw President-elect Uhuru Kenyatta taking
50.03% of the
vote - just above the 50% threshold needed to prevent a run-off
- has been
questioned by the opposition. Raila Odinga, who won 43.3% of the
vote, has
called for calm, while saying that he will challenge the results
through the
Supreme Court. Odinga believes the results lack credibility due
to procedural
problems with the voting process. The court has 14 days to rule.
The threat of violence has not been eliminated, but Odinga's
decision to take
the dispute through the court system reduces the risk and helps
to raise Kenya's
image as a stable democracy. International observers have called
the elections
peaceful, free and fair, apart from isolated violence in
Mombasa.
With only 8,000 votes between Kenyatta and a run-off, a decision
by the courts
to include the 100,000 spoilt ballots as votes cast and recount
results in the
30 disputed constituencies could see the country going to the
polls again.
Irrespective of who ultimately wins the presidency, neither
candidate's
coalition has a majority in parliament. This could make passing
legislation time
consuming and dependent on consensus among a disparate group of
parties.
If confirmed, the implication of the election of Kenyatta and
William Ruto, both
indicted for crimes against humanity at the ICC, as president
and deputy
respectively will become clearer in the coming months. Much
depends on when the
trial starts (it has already been pushed back from April to July
and could be
postponed further) how long it takes, and whether both men
co-operate fully with
the ICC.
Both will be effectively out of action during the trial, leaving
a political and
leadership vacuum. The implications for the day-to-day
functioning of government
will depend on who is chosen as caretaker president and the
effectiveness of the
new cabinet. However, a protracted trial will likely see the
reform agenda
stagnate further; Kenya has already fallen 43 places to 121st in
the World
Bank's Doing Business Survey since the 2008 elections, with
adverse implications
for FDI, which lags well behind regional peers.
Bilateral relations will be complicated with both leaders facing
ICC charges,
but western nations will probably take a pragmatic approach,
particularly if
both men co-operate, given Kenya's strategic importance to the
fight against
terrorism in Africa as well as the large number of
multinationals already
operating there. Kenya receives less that 1% of GDP in aid, so
even if donor
relations were to become strained, the direct implications for
the budget would
be limited.
Fitch rates Kenya 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. As we have
previously said,
continued stability and reforms which have a favourable impact
on the business
and investment climate would bolster creditworthiness.
Contact:
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1511
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Mark Morley, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1526,
Email:
mark.morley@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.