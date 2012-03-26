* Q3 EPS $1.09 vs $1.40 last year

March 26 U.S. egg supplier Cal-Maine Foods Inc reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by rising feed costs, and said it expects the costs to remain high through the summer.

"We expect feed costs will remain very high and volatile throughout the summer of calendar 2012 due to tight supplies of corn and soybeans, our primary feed ingredients," Chief Executive Dolph Baker said in a statement.

The Jackson, Mississippi-based company posted a third-quarter profit of $26.1 million, or $1.09 a share, down from $33.6 million, or $1.40 a share, a year ago.

However, revenue increased 11 percent to $303.7 million, helped by strong demand.

Cal-Maine shares closed at $41.95 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)