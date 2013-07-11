SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 California's pension fund
for public employees said on Wednesday it would postpone
launching a database that would make details of its members'
pension benefits public after three employee groups said they
would press lawmakers to restrict information available through
the feature.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System had
planned to launch the searchable database on its website next
week but said it would delay doing so pending the outcome of
legislation that retiree groups will propose to limit
retiree-related information available under state law.
The $259 billion fund, best known as Calpers, had intended
to make available through the database the names of retirees
along with information on their monthly pension payments,
cost-of-living adjustments, retirement dates, benefit formulas,
final compensation and years of service.
Calpers spokeswoman Amy Norris said the fund was motivated
to launch the database to improve transparency, noting state law
already requires the fund to release the information upon
request.
Birth dates, health information and addresses of Calpers'
members would not be available as they are not subject to
release through California's Public Records Act, Norris said.
But three groups for public employees and retirees said
Calpers would put too much information available online.
CDF Firefighters, the Retired Public Employees Association
and the Peace Officers Research Association of California plan
to ask lawmakers for a bill that would at the very least prevent
names of retirees from appearing in such databases.
"The names are the biggest problem," said Terry McHale, a
spokesman for CDF Firefighters, which represents about 6,500
firefighters. "We believe in clarity and open government like
everyone else but we have to balance privacy interests."
Calpers had sought to ease privacy concerns when it notified
associations for its retired and currently employed members
through a newsletter last month, Norris said.
"We believe our member data will remain better protected on
our own website rather than on external databases kept by news
or other organizations," the newsletter said.
Pension costs have become a major concern in recent years
for governments across the nation dealing with budget cuts, and
activists have used public records laws to build databases on
pension benefits for campaigns promoting reforms to them.
California Governor Jerry Brown last year signed legislation
to reduce pension costs after voters in San Diego and San Jose,
the state's second- and third-biggest cities respectively,
approved measures to rein in local pension expenses.
Calpers has more than 1.6 million members, including more
than 551,000 retirees, beneficiaries and survivors who receive
monthly benefits.