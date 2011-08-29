* Lawsuit alleges unreasonably high ratings on SIVs
* Fitch will make no payment under settlement-spokesman
* Calpers litigation continues against Moody's, S&P
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 29 Fitch Ratings settled a
lawsuit in which the largest U.S. public pension fund alleged
unreasonably high ratings on structured investment vehicles,
according to a court document filed on Friday.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System sued
Fitch, Moody's (MCO.N) and Standard & Poor's in July 2009,
alleging that inaccurate ratings caused $1 billion in losses.
Fitch will make no payment under the settlement, Fitch
spokesman Daniel Noonan said in an email on Monday.
CalPERS spokesman Wayne Davis declined to comment on the
terms of the settlement, but said it will streamline the case
against Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
"CalPERS can still fully recover its damages if it prevails
against Moody's or S&P," Davis said in an email.
Representatives for Moody's and S&P were not immediately
available for comment.
Filed in July 2009, Calpers' lawsuit focuses on structured
investment vehicles, which are complex packages of loans and
debt, including subprime mortgages and collateralized debt
obligations, that banks assemble and then sell to investors.
The pension fund contended that it bought $1.3 billion of
debt issued by Cheyne Finance LLC, Sigma Finance Inc and
Stanfield Victoria Funding LLC, which were SIVs that had
received "triple-A" ratings.
But it said these ratings were inflated, and that it
suffered heavy losses starting in 2007 when the investments
collapsed in value as credit tightened.
"Fitch is pleased with the resolution of this case and the
disposition reached with CalPERS," Noonan said.
S&P is a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos MHP.N and Fitch is a
unit of France's Fimalac SA (LBCP.PA).
The case is California Public Employees' Retirement Systems
v. Moody's Corp et al, Superior Court of California, San
Francisco County, No. 09-490241.
(Reporting by Dan Levine. Editing by Robert MacMillan)