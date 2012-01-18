Jan 17 The California Public Employees'
Retirement System is selling a portfolio of 28 housing
communities to a partnership between San Diego-based developer
Newland Real Estate Group LLC and an affiliate of Japan's
largest home-building company, Sekisui House Ltd, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Calpers, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, will sell the
portfolio for $500 to $600 million, the Journal said, citing
people familiar with the deal.
Calpers bought the property over the course of five years
starting in 2002 and is likely suffering a loss of as much as 30
to 50 percent as the deal values each home site at no more than
about $35,000, the Journal said.
The portfolio represents about one-fifth of Calpers'
residential land portfolio and includes 16,300 vacant sites and
thousands of acres of undeveloped land in 11 states.
Officials with Sacramento, California-based Calpers were not
available for comment.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill)