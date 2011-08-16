NEW YORK Aug 15 The California Public Employees' Retirement System said on Monday it approved a $200 million program for emerging real estate managers who have less than $1 billion of assets under management.

The term of the new Emerging Manager Program for Real Estate will be five years and the fund, known as Calpers. will review the progress and outcome of the program after two years, the fund said in a press release.

"Our top goal is to achieve appropriate risk-adjusted earnings," said Rob Feckner, Calpers Board President. "We also hope to find investment opportunities in underserved sectors for sound long-term returns and to increase diversity among our pool of real estate investment managers."

Calpers will seek managers with no more than three prior commingled funds or separate account investment vehicles. The pension fund will select from its current team of investment managers to oversee selection of new managers, provide mentoring, and back office support. The program will focus on managers and assets in urban California markets.

Calpers is the largest U.S. public pension fund with about $224 billion in market assets. It administers retirement benefits for 1.6 million active and retired state, public school and local public agency employees and their families, and health benefits for more than 1.3 million members.