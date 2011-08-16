NEW YORK Aug 15 The California Public
Employees' Retirement System said on Monday it approved a $200
million program for emerging real estate managers who have less
than $1 billion of assets under management.
The term of the new Emerging Manager Program for Real
Estate will be five years and the fund, known as Calpers. will
review the progress and outcome of the program after two years,
the fund said in a press release.
"Our top goal is to achieve appropriate risk-adjusted
earnings," said Rob Feckner, Calpers Board President. "We also
hope to find investment opportunities in underserved sectors
for sound long-term returns and to increase diversity among our
pool of real estate investment managers."
Calpers will seek managers with no more than three prior
commingled funds or separate account investment vehicles. The
pension fund will select from its current team of investment
managers to oversee selection of new managers, provide
mentoring, and back office support. The program will focus on
managers and assets in urban California markets.
Calpers is the largest U.S. public pension fund with about
$224 billion in market assets. It administers retirement
benefits for 1.6 million active and retired state, public
school and local public agency employees and their families,
and health benefits for more than 1.3 million members.
(Reporting by Steve James; editing by Andre Grenon)