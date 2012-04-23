* SEC: Ex-CEO, ex-board member fabricated documents
* Pair a focus of long-running SEC, California AG probes
SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission charged a former chief executive of the
biggest U.S. public pension fund and one of its former board
members with scheming to defraud Apollo Global Management
of more than $20 million in placement agent fees.
The SEC in a statement on Monday said Federico Buenrostro, a
former chief executive of the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, and Alfred Villalobos, a former board member
of the fund who became a placement agent, fabricated documents
that gave the private equity firm the impression the $235
billion pension fund had reviewed and signed placement-agent fee
disclosure letters in accordance with its procedures.
"In fact, Buenrostro and Villalobos intentionally bypassed
those procedures to induce Apollo to pay placement agent fees to
Villalobos's firms," the statement said. "The false letters
bearing a fake Calpers logo and Buenrostro's signature were
provided to Apollo, which then went ahead with the payments."
Buenrostro and Villalobos have been the focus of
long-running probes by the SEC and the California attorney
general's office regarding placement agent activity at Calpers,
which has been cooperating in the investigations.
The SEC said it seeks an order requiring Buenrostro,
Villalobos, and Villalobos' firm to disgorge any ill-gotten
gains, pay financial penalties and be permanently enjoined from
violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities
law.
(Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)