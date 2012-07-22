July 22 Shares in U.S. power producer Calpine Corp could rise as much as 50 percent if natural gas prices stay close to current depressed levels or fall further, the financial weekly Barron's said.

After the stock dropped 8 percent from a year high in May following a selloff by one of its largest shareholders, there is an opportunity to bet on a U.S. shift to natural gas from coal, the paper reported in its July 23 edition.

Calpine, which emerged from bankruptcy reorganization in 2008, is the largest independent U.S. producer of gas-powered electricity. Barron's said the company runs some of the newest and most efficient generating plants as demand has begun to grow.

If such switching does materialize, investors can expect a 50 percent return, the paper quoted one Calpine shareholder as saying. But to benefit fully, Calpine will have to continue its turnaround, the paper added.

