UPDATE 2-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
Oct 13 U.S. power producer Calpine Corp said it would buy a gas-fired power plant from Granite Ridge Holdings LLC for $500 million.
Calpine said Granite Ridge Energy Center, the 745 megawatt power plant, is located in Londonderry, New Hampshire. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dievini says there is no sales process (Adds Dievini board member saying no sale process)
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
JERUSALEM, April 6 State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has struck a deal worth almost $2 billion to supply India's army and navy with missile defence systems, the company said on Thursday, describing it as Israel's largest ever defence deal.