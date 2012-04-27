April 27 Power company Calpine Corp posted a narrower first-quarter loss as commodity margins rose, driven largely by increased generation from natural gas.

Clean-burning natural gas, whose prices have fallen to their lowest level compared with coal since 2009, is fast emerging as an alternative to coal for power generation.

Net loss narrowed to $9 million, or 2 cents per share, from $297 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $65 million, compared with $110 million a year ago.

The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.68 billion to $1.8 billion for the year.

It had estimated 2011 EBITDA at $1.6 billion to $1.72 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)