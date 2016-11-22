BRIEF-Home POINT FINANCIAL to acquire Stonegate Mortgage Corp
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
TOKYO Nov 22 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is buying Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp from Nissan Motor and other shareholders for as much as 498.3 billion yen ($4.50 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.
KKR will offer 1,860 yen for each Calsonic Kansei share. Nissan will sell its entire 41 percent stake in the firm, they said. ($1 = 110.8400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.
* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO