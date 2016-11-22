TOKYO Nov 22 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is buying Japanese auto parts maker Calsonic Kansei Corp from Nissan Motor and other shareholders for as much as 498.3 billion yen ($4.50 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

KKR will offer 1,860 yen for each Calsonic Kansei share. Nissan will sell its entire 41 percent stake in the firm, they said. ($1 = 110.8400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)