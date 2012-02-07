Feb 6 The California State Teachers'
Retirement System will invest $500 million in infrastructure
assets, the Wall Street Journal said, citing officials of the
second-largest U.S. public pension fund.
Calstrs will invest through the Global Infrastructure Fund
of Melbourne, Australia-based Industry Funds Management Pty Ltd,
a firm that manages about $32 billion.
IFM's Global Infrastructure Fund comprises a portfolio of
assets in North America and Europe.
The fund's $500 million investment in infrastructure assets
will be one of the largest one-time investments in an area that
has at times been among the hottest in the financial world, but
has had mixed results over the past few years, the newspaper
said.
The pension fund is increasing its focus on the area and
eventually will make its own investments, rather than through
funds, Diloshini Seneviratne, a portfolio manager at Calstrs
told the paper.
Calstrs was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Richard Chang)