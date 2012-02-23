SINGAPORE Feb 23 Australian oil refiner Caltex plans to shut a crude unit at its 109,000 barrels per day (bpd) Lytton refinery in Brisbane in the first half of 2012 for a scheduled maintenance, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

The maintenance will take a month, Sam Collyer, media adviser at Caltex Australia, said in an e-mail statement.

He did not say when it would start, but a source close to the matter said it begins in March.

"We source additional fuel supplies where required, and have already considered this as part of our preparation for this work," Collyer added.

The company also operates the 135,000-bpd Kurnell refinery in Botany Bay, New South Wales. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)