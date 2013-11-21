Nov 21 Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP : * L.p. announces pricing of $350 million upsized private placement of 7.625%

senior notes due 2022 * The notes mature on January 15, 2022 and will be issued at 98.494 percent of

par * Offering was upsized to $350 million in aggregate principal amount of notes

from $225 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage