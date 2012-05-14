("Says" not "aays" in headline)

May 14 May 14 Calvalley Petroleum Inc : * Calvalley Petroleum Inc. asc - amended notice of hearing * Says Alberta securities commission issued an amended notice

of hearing on May 10, 2012 * Says the amended notice of hearing has named Edmund Shimoon,

chairman and CEO of the company, as a party * Says the hearing of this matter is presently set for

September 13, 2012