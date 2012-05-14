UPDATE 7-Oil rises, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates prices, adds dollar move)
("Says" not "aays" in headline)
May 14 May 14 Calvalley Petroleum Inc : * Calvalley Petroleum Inc. asc - amended notice of hearing * Says Alberta securities commission issued an amended notice
of hearing on May 10, 2012 * Says the amended notice of hearing has named Edmund Shimoon,
chairman and CEO of the company, as a party * Says the hearing of this matter is presently set for
September 13, 2012
* OPEC cut compliance around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising (Updates prices, adds dollar move)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.