BOSTON Oct 21 Eaton Vance Corp on Friday said it will take over Calvert Investment Management, which runs $12.3 billion and is one of the best-known firms investing with an eye on environmental, social and governance factors.

The deal will bolster Eaton Vance of Boston in the fast growing responsible-investment segment. Meanwhile, it comes at a transition time for Calvert of Bethesda, Md. which has faced fund outflows and a restructuring under new chief executive, John Streur, who joined in 2015. Some of Calvert's roughly 95 jobs will be eliminated, said Eaton Vance spokeswoman Robyn Tice.

Calvert will move some functions to Boston but will maintain an office in the Washington, D.C. area "for the foreseeable future," she said.

The deal is also the latest in asset management, a merger trend likely to accelerate as actively-managed funds face rising pressure from cheaper index products.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Technically, Eaton Vance is acquiring Calvert's business assets. A spokeswoman for Calvert parent Ameritas Holding Co did not return messages.

Eaton Vance and its affiliates managed about $343 billion as of Sept. 30. Executives said the deal should help Calvert grow as more investors put their money with fund managers who press companies to make changes like lessening their climate impact or putting limits on CEO pay.

"By applying our management and distribution resources and oversight, we believe Eaton Vance can help Calvert become a meaningfully larger, better and more impactful company," said Thomas Faust, Eaton Vance's chairman and CEO, in a statement. The deal could also help Calvert bring in money from institutional investors, since most of its money currently comes from retail investors.

Calvert's fund trustees have voted to recommend investors approve contracts for the funds to be advised by a new unit of Eaton Vance, to be known as Calvert Research and Management and led by Streur.

On Tuesday, Calvert said it overstated the value of some mutual funds for several years and agreed to settle a civil case with regulators, saying it will pay a $3.9 million penalty and will pay shareholder reimbursements.

Shares of Eaton Vance were up 1.3 percent in afternoon trading at $37.78. (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr)