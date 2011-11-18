Nov 18 Troubled Spanish savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo or CAM (CAHM.MC), up for auction after the Bank of Spain took it over in July, reported another large loss for the third quarter.

The Alicante-based regional bank reported losses of 595 million euros for the quarter and 1.73 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the first nine months after the market close on Friday.

For the first quarter, before the Bank of Spain stepped in, the lender had reported a profit of nearly 40 million euros.

Reports of multimillion euro hand-outs for top staff at CAM, even as it racked up losses related to indiscriminate lending during a housing boom, have shocked Spaniards suffering high employment and state spending cuts. [ID:nL5E7LR3JR]

The Bank of Spain estimates banks had 176 billion euros of potentially troubled exposure to construction and real estate at the end of June.

The central bank is considering paying off billions of euros of debt owed by CAM as part of a deal to secure the sale of the bank, which is due to close next week.

Spanish banks Santander (SAN.MC) and Caixabank (CABK.MC) are the front-runners to buy the lender, among other interested parties including British bank Barclays Plc (BARC.L) and U.S. private equity fund JC Flowers, sources say. [ID:nL5E7MH3SG] ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)