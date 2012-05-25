LONDON May 25 Private equity owned French
clothing retailer Camaieu has asked lenders to amend roughly 1.2
billion euros ($1.5 billion) of loans to avoid breaching a
covenant after a winter of weak consumer spending, banking
sources said on Friday.
The women's clothing maker, which is owned by Cinven
, met lenders in Paris on Thursday to ask for a waiver
of a March covenant breach on one of its holding companies and a
subsequent reset of the covenants to adjust to a new business
plan.
The breach is related to levels of debt relative to core
earnings, which the unit is expected to have fallen foul of at
end-March after a warm winter and low consumer confidence
combined to hit Camaieu, along with many retailers across the
continent.
The group is still highly cash generative, with around 140
million euros of cash on balance sheet, one of the sources said.
The group also told lenders that it was forecasting a slight
increase in earnings by the end of March 2013.
Cinven and Camaieu declined to comment.
DEBT EXTENSION
The group also wants to extend the loans by 16 months on its
revolving credit facility and term loan A to bring the maturity
to September 2015 and by seven months on its term loan B to
December 2015.
In return for lender consent, Cinven is proposing an
interest margin uplift of 100 basis points (bps) on the loans,
which brings the existing term loan B interest to 350 bps.
Roughly 23 million euros of debt partly owned by Cinven will
be converted into equity to slightly reduce the burden, the
sources added.
Camaieu's term loan B is bid at 75.5 percent to face value
in secondary markets on Friday, down from 76.4 percent on
Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Holdings controlled by Cinven bought a 67 percent stake in
Camaieu in May 2007 from AXA Private Equity for 1.5 billion
euros. The deal was backed by a 1.275 billion euro debt package,
arranged by Credit Agricole and RBS. In March 2011, the firm
bought an additional 30 percent stake.
($1 = 0.7948 euros)
