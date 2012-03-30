Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
LISBON, March 30 Brazil's Camargo Correa is preparing to launch a bid for the rest of Portuguese cement maker Cimpor, business daily Jornal de Negocios and two sources close to the deal said on Friday.
The sources said Camargo was finalising the details of the bid, which could come as soon as Friday.
Camargo already owns 32.9 percent of Cimpor.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)