LISBON, March 30 Brazil's Camargo Correa is preparing to launch a bid for the rest of Portuguese cement maker Cimpor, business daily Jornal de Negocios and two sources close to the deal said on Friday.

The sources said Camargo was finalising the details of the bid, which could come as soon as Friday.

Camargo already owns 32.9 percent of Cimpor.

