Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
LISBON, March 30 Brazil's Camargo Correia launched on Friday a takeover bid for Portuguese cement maker Cimpor, offering to buy Cimpor shares at 5.50 euros per share.
Intercement, a company held by Correia, said in a statement the Brazilian firm is offering to buy all of Cimpor.
The offer comes after Correia teamed up with Brazilian industrial conglomerate Votorantim in 2010 to thwart Brazilian steelmaker CSN's bid for full control of Cimpor. At that time, Camargo built up a 32.9 percent stake in Cimpor and Votorantim a 21 percent holding.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
