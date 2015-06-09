SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian industrial
conglomerate Camargo Correa is looking to sell a stake in cement
maker InterCement for up to 3.6 billion reais ($1.2 billion) in
order to make new overseas investments, according to a report in
newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.
Camargo Correa is looking to sell between 10 percent and 18
percent of InterCement for between 2 billion and 3.6 billion
reais, the newspaper reported on Tuesday, without saying how it
obtained the information.
Camargo Correa representatives could not be reached for
comment.
The industrial conglomerate is one of several in Brazil with
executives accused of paying bribes for contracts with state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, threatening its access to public works contracts and
driving up borrowing costs.
Two Camargo Correa executives have pled guilty and Fitch
Ratings put the company's credit rating on negative watch,
citing the ongoing federal investigation that had limited access
to financing and temporarily banned bids on Petrobras projects.
InterCement, which grew with Camargo Correa's acquisition of
Cimpor in 2012, is a major cement producer in Portugal,
Argentina, Mozambique and Brazil.
Folha reported that Camargo Correa's hefty 8.2 billion reais
of debt had led the company to seek a minority partner in order
to take advantage of opportunities to grow in Egypt, Mozambique
and Paraguay.
The investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA
and Itau Unibanco Holding SA were hired for the deal,
according to Folha.
($1 = 3.1 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Andrew Hay)