SAO PAULO Oct 31 Camargo Correa SA, the
Brazilian family conglomerate with interests ranging from cement
to engineering, said on Monday it has tapped Heinz-Peter
Elstrodt as chairman, part of the group's transformation into an
investment holding company.
Elstrodt worked for McKinsey & Co for 32 years, and was
recently the U.S. consultancy firm's head of Latin American
operations.
The decision to appoint Elstrodt follows a decision by the
family that controls Camargo Correa to migrate towards a model
of running a portfolio of companies.
Elstrodt replaces Vítor Sarquis Hallack, who stepped down
in August.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)