SAO PAULO Aug 26 Vítor Sarquis Hallack has
stepped down as chairman of Brazil's Camargo Correa SA
as the Brazilian engineering company involved in the
country's worst corruption scandal moves to transform itself
into an investment holding firm, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper
reported on Friday.
According to Estado, Camargo Correa, which was founded in
1939 as a civil construction company, is intensifying the search
for a replacement for Hallack, who was chairman for about 10
years. The grandchildren of founder Sebastião Camargo occupy
most of its board seats.
"The integration of the controlling family's third
generation into the command of the holding company is the
natural path and the result of long-term planning," Hallack said
in a statement sent to Estado.
A spokesman for São Paulo-based Camargo Correa did not
respond to repeated requests for comment.
Hallack's departure comes a year after Camargo Correa agreed
to pay 800 million reais ($249 million) in damages from a
corruption scheme at state companies. Its executives were the
first to admit taking part in the scheme, which has also
accelerated the downfall of President Dilma Rousseff's
government.
Camargo Correa is Brazil's No. 2 construction company after
Odebrecht SA, which is also involved in the "Car
Wash" scandal.
Under Hallack, Camargo Correa diversified from the core
construction business further into cement, toll roads, fashion
and electricity. A former Vale SA senior executive,
he could not immediately be reached for comment.
The youngest Camargos, however, have pushed to sell some of
those businesses if bids look attractive, leading Camargo Correa
to divest stakes in power holding company CPFL Energia SA
and apparel maker Alpargatas SA in recent
months, Estado said.
($1 = 3.2297 Brazilian reais)
