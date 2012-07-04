* Approval says Votorantim must sell Cimpor stake
* Camargo Correa must sell Sao Paulo cement assets
By Leonardo Goy
BRASILIA, July 4 Brazil's competition regulator
on Wednesday approved Brazilian industrial group Camargo
Correa's June purchase of a controlling stake in
Portuguese cement maker Cimpor, subject to several
conditions.
The main requirement set by the regulator, Cade, is that
Votorantim, a competitor with Camargo Correa in the
Brazilian cement market, sell its stake in Cimpor. Votorantim
and Camargo Correa both bought shares in Cimpor in 2010.
With 40 percent of Brazil's cement market, Votorantim is
Brazil's largest cement maker. Through their shareholdings in
Cimpor, both Camargo Correa and Votorantim increased their share
of Brazil's market.
Cade also said Camargo Correa must sell some assets in
Brazil's Sao Paulo state, the country's most populous and
industrially developed region, and create a technological
development program.
Cade reviewed the purchase as two decades of consolidation
in Brazil's cement and concrete markets limit competition and
keep prices high. The market conditions have created problems
for a government seeking to spend hundreds of billions of
dollars in road, port, and housing construction and for
companies expanding mines, farms, factories and transport
infrastructure to supply soaring Asian demand for commodities.
The Cade decision is expected to result in an agreement
between Camargo Correa and Votorantim whereby Camargo Correa
gets Cimpor assets in Brazil and Votorantim gets Cimpor assets
abroad including Spain, Turkey, China and India.
Under the terms of the Cade decision, Votorantim's exit from
Cimpor will be carried out either by selling its Cimpor stock
back to Lafarge or by a sale to third party, according to
Alessandro Octaviani Luis, the Cade board member who wrote the
decision.
"We take Votorantim's willingness to negotiate its departure
from Cimpor as a symbol of good will to Cade," said Vinicius de
Carvalho, Cade's president.
Luis on Wednesday said he recommended rejecting the initial
Votorantim purchase of Cimpor on the grounds that it would raise
Votorantim's dominance of Brazil's cement market.
While it has less than half of Brazil's total market, in
some states, Votorantim's market share is as high as 70 percent,
he said.
"In the cement market, Votorantim does not have the means to
grow through acquisitions," Luis said.
Votorantim said later in a statement it bought its Cimpor
stake to expand internationally, and it was never its intention
to remain a partner in the Cimpor with Camargo Correa.
Votorantim bought its shares in Cimpor from France's Lafarge
, the world's biggest maker of cement.
Camargo Correa made an offer to buy all the stock in Cimpor
that it or Votorantim didn't already own at the end of March, a
purchase it completed on June 20.
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Jeb Blount
in Rio de Janeiro.; Editing by Leslie Adler)