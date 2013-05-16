UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PHNOM PENH May 16 At least six people died when a shoe factory collapsed in Cambodia on Thursday and many were injured, a member of the trade union at the plant said.
"There were about a hundred people inside the factory when it collapsed at about 7 a.m. this morning," Sum Sokny, 29, told Reuters. She said five women and one man died in the plant, owned by Wing Star Shoes Co Ltd.
According to one report, about 50 people were trapped inside the low-rise building, located in Kampong Speu province to the west of the capital, Phnom Penh. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources