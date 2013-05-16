PHNOM PENH May 16 At least six people died when a shoe factory collapsed in Cambodia on Thursday and many were injured, a member of the trade union at the plant said.

"There were about a hundred people inside the factory when it collapsed at about 7 a.m. this morning," Sum Sokny, 29, told Reuters. She said five women and one man died in the plant, owned by Wing Star Shoes Co Ltd.

According to one report, about 50 people were trapped inside the low-rise building, located in Kampong Speu province to the west of the capital, Phnom Penh. (Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by Paul Tait)