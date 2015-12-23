PHNOM PENH Dec 23 Cambodia's prime minister
defended his government's energy policy on Wednesday and hit
back at environmentalists opposed to hydropower plants by
suggesting their electricity be cut off and they should use
resin torches instead.
Cambodia depends heavily on imported fuel and power to meet
its rising energy demand, with costs per unit among the most
expensive in Southeast Asia and a common source of complaint
from foreign investors.
Construction of Chinese-funded hydropower projects, which
first started a decade ago in Cambodia, have raised alarm about
the impact on endangered species, fish stocks and the
communities that live off the rivers.
Inaugurating a $540 million, 246-megawatt hydropower dam in
Koh Kong province on Wednesday, Prime Minister Hun Sen
acknowledged some of the concerns, like flooding of forested
land, but said Cambodia had no choice.
"We have to pay the price," Hun Sen said in a speech, adding
the government was seeking more Chinese loans to expand power
grids.
Cambodia plans to build 14 hydro dams to be operational by
2020. An environmental group, NGO Forum on Cambodia, in a report
said those already built had caused deforestation and hit water
resources such as fisheries.
Hun Sen said six of seven hydro dams built so far were
operational and were benefiting tens of thousands of households.
He dismissed critics as "extremists" who were opposed to
anything.
"We can make resin torches for environmental extremists to
use and cut off electricity from their homes," he said.
Russia and Cambodia signed an energy cooperation agreement
last month during a visit by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev in which Moscow will provide expertise, research and
training on nuclear power.
