* As economy grows, forced evictions rise
* Lack of documents cause of land disputes
* EU concerned; duty-free deal may be withdrawn on some
produce
By Prak Chan Thul
PHNOM PENH, Sept 1 Kong Song's farmland was his
family's livelihood for three decades until the bulldozers moved
in and tore down his home in rural Cambodia to make way for a
multimillion dollar foreign-led business.
His family was one of 253 forcibly evicted five years ago in
southern Koh Kong province to accommodate a $90.6 million sugar
project by a firm lured by duty-free exports to the European
Union that were designed to help the world's poorest countries.
This is the flip side of a foreign investment boom in which
the rich and powerful cash in at the expense of what rights
groups estimate is about 30,000 Cambodians forcibly evicted from
their homes a year.
The evictions and so-called "land grabs" have angered
donors, putting at stake hundreds of millions of dollars in
foreign aid as well as a trade scheme that gives Cambodian
produce tariff-free access to the European Union.
Kong Song is fighting back. He and his neighbours have filed
a lawsuit against the Koh Kong Sugar Industry Ltd, a joint
venture with Thailand's Khon Kaen Sugar and Taiwan's
Vewong Corporation. But, as with most legal challenges against
Cambodia's business elite, it has gone nowhere.
"We're demanding that Cambodia's development is development
for all, not the kind that makes its people shed tears," Kong
Song said during a visit to the capital Phnom Penh.
Neither Koh Kong Sugar nor Khon Kaen Sugar responded to
interview requests when contacted by Reuters.
Kong Song's story is common in Cambodia. He survived the
1975-1979 "Year Zero" revolution by the ultra-Maoist Khmer Rouge
regime and rebuilt his life, cultivating a small plot of land in
the countryside.
But land ownership was abolished under the brutal regime and
most legal documents were destroyed, leaving Kong Song and
millions of Cambodians without title deeds.
That leaves him and others in a legal grey-zone,
particularly during a wave of development led by politically
connected businesses and foreign firms, mostly from China, that
line up to buy up disputed land to start agriculture, mining or
real estate projects.
International donors and lenders such as the World Bank have
criticised the government and threatened to halt loans until a
solution is found. The government's response has been to cancel
its annual meeting with donors, citing global economic
uncertainty and Western countries "mired in crisis".
ALARMING TREND
The trend has raised questions about whether Cambodia should
be entitled to an initiative by the European Union, which allows
48 of the world's poorest nations to export any produce other
than weapons to EU states, without paying tariffs.
Foreign firms have capitalised on the deal, known as the
Everything But Arms (EBA) initiative, and many more are showing
interest in Cambodia, including sugar, rice and rubber exporters
from neighbouring Thailand.
The subsequent foreign investment has created thousands of
jobs, especially in garment manufacturing, which employs 300,000
of Cambodia's 13.4 million people and is the third-largest
revenue source for its fledgling $11 billion economy.
It has also elevated Europe as a crucial export destination.
The EU was Cambodia's second-largest export market last year
after the United States, generating some 930 million euros ($1.3
billion) up 29 percent from 2009.
The most-recent EU data shows the revenue generated in the
first five months of this year is already double that of the
whole of 2010. Rice exports are expected to swell further after
doubling to 40,000 tonnes in 2010 from the previous year.
The EU's Charge d'Affaires in Cambodia, Rafael Dochao
Moreno, said tax incentives had made the country an attractive
destination for investment and said the EU was "seriously
concerned" about land disputes and evictions.
"Thousands of families have been expelled from their land.
We want the government to take the necessary steps to avoid this
kind of eviction especially when they are done by force and with
violence," he said.
Cambodia's government needed to conduct proper consultations
before granting future economic land concessions, he said,
adding that certain projects could have privileges withdrawn if
found to have been involved in unlawful evictions.
"There are indeed provisions ... outlining the procedure of
temporary withdrawal of certain products originating in a
country benefiting from the EBA," he said.
Such penalties could undermine Cambodia's efforts to
position itself as one of Asia's most-promising frontier markets
and instead highlight its struggle to tame corruption.
Alexandra Herbel, head of the French-Cambodian Chamber of
Commerce, said Western companies looking to do business in
Cambodia were keen to "invest correctly" and most would avoid
projects associated with disputed land or evictions.
Cambodian Commerce Secretary of State Mao Thura said steps
should be taken to ensure EBA privileges were not withdrawn, but
he declined to provide specifics.
"The people who benefit from the EBA are a few million,"
Mao Thura said during a recent forum on the EBA. "We're not just
talking only about the garment sector, millions of our people
are farmers."
(Editing by Martin Petty and Jason Szep)