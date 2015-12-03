PHNOM PENH Dec 3 A Cambodian court convicted an
unlicensed medical practitioner of murder on Thursday and
sentenced him to 25 years in prison for spreading HIV among more
than 270 villagers, some as young as 2, in Cambodia's remote
northwest.
Authorities detected an epidemic of human immunodeficiency
virus, the virus that causes AIDS, on Dec. 9 when they started
testing a community in Battambang province. They found more than
270 cases, the court heard, with one victim aged 2 and others in
their 80s.
The case is a blow to Cambodia's so-far successful efforts
to cut the rate of HIV infections after the virus spread almost
uncontrollably in the impoverished country during the 1990s.
Authorities decided to test villagers after a 74-year-old
man tested positive for HIV in November. The man convinced
others in the village who had also visited the same
practitioner, Yem Chrin, 56, to get tested, the court heard.
"The court found Yem Chrin guilty of operating health
treatment without license, injecting people with syringes that
spread HIV and torturing people to die," provincial court judge
Yich Na Chheavy said in a verdict read to a packed courtroom.
Yem Chrin admitted to routinely reusing syringes but denied
intentionally spreading the virus. Ten of the villagers have
died since the outbreak began, village officials said.
Police said Yem Chrin was a well-respected doctor whom
villagers believed to have healing powers and who provided cheap
treatment for the poor.
(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Paul Tait)