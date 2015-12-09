PHNOM PENH Dec 9 The state-run operator of one
of Cambodia's largest ports became the third company to list on
the country's stock exchange on Wednesday after an initial
public offering to raise around $5.2 million.
The Cambodian Securities Exchange, a joint venture with
Korea's bourse, launched in 2011 but has failed to live up to
expectations as firms are reluctant to commit to the level of
transparency required and struggle to meet listing rules.
Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) listed on Wednesday after
holding an IPO of just over 4.1 million shares priced at 5120
Cambodian riel ($1.27) each.
The IPO was for a 20 percent share in the company, valuing
PPAP at around $26 million.
The stock opened at 5,200 riels per share, the exchange said
in a news release on Wednesday, with Minister of Economy Aun
Pornmoniroth ringing the bell to begin the trading session.
PPAP operates a container terminal, passenger terminal and
storage depot in Phnom Penh port, the second largest port in the
country.
The other two firms listed on the bourse are state-run Phnom
Penh Water Supply Authority and Taiwanese garment maker Grand
Twins International.
($1 = 4,043.0000 Cambodian riels)
(Reporting by Phnom Penh Bureau; writing by Simon Webb; editing
by Jason Neely)