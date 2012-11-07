PHNOM PENH Nov 7 Newly re-elected U.S. President Barack Obama will be in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh on Nov. 18 for a summit of leaders from Southeast Asian states and partner countries, a Cambodian minister said on Wednesday.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said he did not know how long Obama would be in the country.

"We will have Obama and also (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and leaders from China and Japan," he told reporters.