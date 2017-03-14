By Prak Chan Thul
KANDAL, Cambodia, March 14 New Cambodian
opposition leader Kem Sokha began a pre-election tour to rally
support on Tuesday after his veteran predecessor resigned in
fear that his party could be dissolved by the state.
Kem Sokha became leader of the Cambodia National Rescue
Party (CNRP) this month after the resignation of Sam Rainsy, who
said he wanted to save the party in the face of a legal change
to allow authorities to dissolve any party whose leader has been
convicted of an offence.
Sam Rainsy has been convicted of a series of defamation
charges and has lived in France since 2015 to avoid them.
Rivals accuse Prime Minister Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge
cadre who has brought Cambodia close to China, of unfair
manoeuvring to keep his three-decade-old grip on power at local
elections in June and a general election next year.
At a meeting of around 1,000 local party leaders, Kem Sokha
said the CNRP would avoid getting caught up in fights with Hun
Sen.
"We focus on policies, we don't fight and we look to the
future," Kem Sokha said in Kandal province, outside Phnom Penh.
It is the first time the party has contested the communal
elections, putting up 25,304 candidates for 1,646 communes
across Cambodia.
Miguel Chanco, regional lead analyst for the Economist
Intelligence Unit, said the change in leadership might not harm
the party's prospects.
"Over the long run, we think that the formal elevation of
Kem Sokha could bolster the CNRP's support in rural Cambodia,
thereby potentially posing a greater threat to Hun Sen's rule,"
he said.
