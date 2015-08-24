Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and financial services firm Orix Corp raised their individual stakes in Cambodia's largest bank, Acleda, by acquiring shares from existing shareholder JSH Asian Holdings, the Phnom Penh Post reported, citing a statement from Acleda. (bit.ly/1JeUkIL)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)