Another group of families living along Cambodia's dilapidated railway tracks is filing a complaint with the compliance review panel of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), accusing the lender of failing to abide by its own resettlement policies, the Cambodia Daily reported, citing the complaint. (bit.ly/1KmVKon)

ADB was not immediately available for comment.

