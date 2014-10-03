BRIEF-E.ON SE: Bookrunner says price range of 6.71 euros to market
* E.ON SE: Bookrunner says price range of 6.71 euros to market (1.8% - 0.0% discount) Further company coverage:
A lack of skills and knowledge among farmers is to blame for the underdevelopment of Cambodia's rice sector, as growers are unfamiliar with commercial farming methods that produce higher yields, according to a study released by the Asian Development Bank on Thursday. (bit.ly/1rPtzmC)
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal miner, struck a series of last-minute deals with some opponents of its plan to exit an $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, lawyers said in court on Thursday.
FRANKFURT, March 16 New government leaders that have a protectionist agenda need time to get to know how international bodies work, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump.