A new specialized bank aimed at helping Cambodian farmers obtain loans and backed by Hong Kong-based securities firm Chief Group opened Sunday at Canadia Tower.

Chief (Cambodia) Specialized Bank Plc will at first focus on offering loans to the country's rural farmers, but has plans to become a full-service commercial bank focusing on corporate loans and micro-finance, according to its managing director, Loke Wai Ming.

