The majority of Cambodia's financial institutions on Monday signed a non-binding code of conduct that aims to increase customers' awareness of their rights, Cambodia Daily reported, citing Kem Sambaddh, general manager at Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC).

The standards relate to issues including privacy and information disclosure, such as a customer's right to hold a private PIN number and to know the conditions of a loan, the paper said. (bit.ly/1JmRvbA)

