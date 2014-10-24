Cambodia's garment exports have continued to rise but at a slower pace than earlier in the year, according to government data.

Garment exports touched $4.44 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 5.9 percent year-on-year. That's a slower rate of growth than over the first six months, when exports were up 16 percent compared with the same period in 2013.

