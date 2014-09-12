UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
As neighbouring countries increasingly look to loosen gambling restrictions, the Cambodian government said it was considering the possibility of someday following suit.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources