Along Phnom Penh's industry-heavy Veng Sreng Street on Wednesday, garment factories lay idle in observance of Khmer New Year. The dorms around them were empty, save for the few workers who could not afford the bus ticket home for the holiday, which ended Wednesday.

Eight unions planning a nationwide stay-at-home strike, scheduled to start today, are hoping it stays that way. (link.reuters.com/hyz58v)

