Taiwanese garment manufacturer Grand Twins International said it plans to officially list on the Cambodia Stock Exchange (CSX) on May 8.

Stanley Shen, a spokesman for the garment maker, confirmed the listing date on Wednesday. Grand Twins will be the second company to go public on Cambodia's relatively new bourse since the IPO of the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority in 2012. The exchange was launched in 2011. (link.reuters.com/gew57v)

