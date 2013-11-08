BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
More than $600 million flooded out of Cambodia's entire banking system during the third quarter of this year, as fears of post- election chaos set off panic and mass withdrawals, the Phnom Penh Post reports.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.