Taiwanese garment factory Grand Twins International will be the second company to go public on Cambodia's fledgling stock exchange, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia (SECC) confirmed yesterday, the Phnom Penh Post reports.

In a first for Cambodia's turbulent garment sector, Grand Twins - the second largest garment factory in Cambodia, according to its own statistics - anticipates listing in April. (link.reuters.com/raj36v)

