UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NagaCorp, Cambodia's largest casino operator, reported profits of more than $140 million in 2013, according to a statement on Wednesday that also detailed plans for the rest of this year.
Total revenue for the casino firm rose 24 percent from 2012 to $344 million, according to the statement.
The company also aims to establish chartered flights between the gambling hub in Macau and Phnom Penh in an effort to bolster the VIP market.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources