The Cambodian government and the European Union remained at odds last week over how to compensate families that have lost land to the country's controversial sugar plantations, even over how many families should be compensated, and seemed to move closer to agreement on the need for an outside party to mediate.

Sugar imports were also scheduled to be discussed at bilateral talks on E.U.-Cambodia relations that started in Brussels on Monday.

(link.reuters.com/gah57v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)