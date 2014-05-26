The Takeo Provincial Court charged eight union representatives with incitement Sunday for taking part in a garment factory strike, bringing to 17 the number of unionists charged this month alone.

The latest in a spate of recent arrests came just ahead of Monday's high-level meeting between government officials and major brands including H&M and Puma, who say they are increasingly concerned about the deterioration of workers' rights in the country.

(link.reuters.com/sux59v)

