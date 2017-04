Cambodia's market regulator has released listing criteria for a new trading platform - with reduced accounting and capital requirements - making it easier for small- and mid-sized firms to list on the fledgling stock exchange, the Phnom Penh Post reported, citing a top official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Cambodia (SECC).

