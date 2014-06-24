BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's unit signs park construction contract worth 134 mln yuan
* Says unit signs park construction contract worth 134.0 million yuan ($19.41 million)
South Korea-based Woori Bank has purchased Cambodian microfinance institution Malis Finance for $4.9 million. Hun Soopheak, general manager of Malis Finance, said the deal was finalised two weeks ago.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says unit signs park construction contract worth 134.0 million yuan ($19.41 million)
PARIS, March 17 French telecoms operator Orange's new online banking service will go online in mid-May, the chief executive of partner Groupama said on Friday.
MOSCOW, March 17 Russian banks plan to gradually ease lending terms as the economy recovers, the Russian central bank said on Friday, adding that banks expected the highest demand for loans to come from small and medium-size enterprises.