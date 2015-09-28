Opposition leader Sam Rainsy again raised the prospect that a future CNRP government may oversee forced redistributions of land from the rich to the poor in order to correct cases of land-grabbing under Prime Minister Hun Sen's reign, the Cambodia Daily reported. (bit.ly/1JxHfXM)

Speaking at a public forum in Kompong Cham province's Batheay district on Saturday, Rainsy promised that anyone who has fallen victim to the rampant land-grabbing under Prime Minister Hun Sen's watch would receive their land back under his premiership.

