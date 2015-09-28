Opposition leader Sam Rainsy again raised the prospect that a
future CNRP government may oversee forced redistributions of
land from the rich to the poor in order to correct cases of
land-grabbing under Prime Minister Hun Sen's reign, the Cambodia
Daily reported. (bit.ly/1JxHfXM)
Speaking at a public forum in Kompong Cham province's
Batheay district on Saturday, Rainsy promised that anyone who
has fallen victim to the rampant land-grabbing under Prime
Minister Hun Sen's watch would receive their land back under his
premiership.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Phnom Penh Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)