A disparate group of independent and pro-government trade unions on Tuesday agreed to make $168 their proposal for the garment sector's new monthly minimum wage in ongoing negotiations with employers, bridging weeks of differences, the Cambodia Daily reported, citing a statement from the Labor Advisory Committee. (bit.ly/1WwTi0R)

