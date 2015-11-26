YEKATERINBURG, Russia/PHNOM PENH Nov 26 Russia
will help Cambodia work towards building a nuclear power plant
under an agreement the two countries signed this week, said
Sergei Kirienko, the head of state nuclear firm Rosatom.
Cambodia depends heavily on imported fuel and power.
Electricity in the country is among the most expensive in
Southeast Asia and a common source of complaint from investors.
"The Cambodian government is mulling, in future, a nuclear
power station construction," Kirienko told reporters on
Wednesday when asked about the agreement.
Cambodian energy officials declined to comment on the deal
on Thursday.
The agreement was signed during a visit by Russian Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Cambodia this week. His visit was
the first to Cambodia by a senior Russian politician since 1986.
Under the terms of the agreement, Russia will provide
expertise, research and training to Cambodia.
"Perhaps, it is better to begin with a research reactor and
a research centre in Cambodia," Kirienko said, noting that
Russia has concluded a similar agreement with Bolivia.
"All emerging economies are now facing a key issue: for a
normal development they need a reliable, cheap and guaranteed
source of energy," Kirienko said.
Other agreements signed on the trip covered a range of
issues such as monitoring Cambodia's financial system and
measures to combat money laundering.
Cambodia is seeking $3 billion in foreign investment to
build six hydropower plants by 2018 as it seeks to keep up with
rising domestic power demand.
Cambodia has already been studying nuclear power technology,
in part prompted by similar moves among its Southeast Asian
neighbours.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin in YEKATERINBURG and Prak Chan Thul
in PHNOM PENH; Editing by Simon Webb and Tom Hogue)